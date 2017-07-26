Council drop off Portaloo’s on Buckley Common after complaints about bushes being used as toilets

Officials from Flintshire County Council are expected to go to court tomorrow Thursday 27th July, in a bid to move a group of travellers from Buckley Common.

The group of around 20 caravans pitched up on the Common last week sparking fierce complaints from locals on social media.

The travellers were served a Section 77 Direction Notice as part of a legal process to remove them from the council owned land.

The group were told by Flintshire County Council to leave the site by 2pm on Thursday 20th July however that was ignored.

Over the weekend the council say they received “numerous complaints” from local residents about the bushes on The Common being used as toilets.

They have since taken the decision to supply Portaloos onto the site which were delivered on Tuesday.

A Flintshire County Council statement published on the Buckley Town Council Facebook Page says;

Regular collections of rubbish are being made from the site and we are continuing to monitor the situation”.

Deeside.com asked Flintshire County Council for a comment they said;

“The travellers are still at Buckley Common. The council is following the legal process for the removal of the travellers.”