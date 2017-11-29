Council deputy leader pays tribute to “Sarge – a true Gentleman with a heart of Gold”

Flintshire County Council deputy leader Bernie Attridge has paid tribute to the late Alyn and Deeside AM Carl Sargeant.

The former Communities Secretary died at his home on 7 November, Cllr Attridge said his death had come as a great shock and it “literally broke my heart.”

“We weren’t just friends and colleagues we were family, we grew up together our families partied together and ‘Sarge’ was the life and soul of the party, he was a typical family man who adored his wife and children and loved his friends, if he could help you, he would, if he couldn’t, he would find a way, this is the reason Carl went into politics.”

He deserves to be remembered for the difference he made to the people that mattered most and for the community which he loved and fought for. Cllr Bernie Attridge

Mr Attridge said they both watched families including their own go through the devastating effects of the 80’s with the loss of the Steelworks and the effects this had on Connah’s Quay and the wider community, Carl was “determined to make a difference and to help the community as a whole.”

He was Unique

“Sarge’ wasn’t the typical Politician he was Unique,” said the deputy council leader, “He didn’t go into politics to enhance his career or better himself, there was no ‘Airs and Graces’ about him, he hated ‘Pomp and Ceremony’, he wanted to make a difference to the lives and injustices of everyone of us, his heart and soul have always been and will always be in his home town of Connah’s Quay, to everyone that knew him he was a true Gentleman with a heart of Gold, to those that didn’t know him, just ask those that did.”

He will never be forgotten

Cllr Attridge said; “Sarge’ loved his football although his support of Newcastle Utd was the butt of the joke especially with me being a Liverpool supporter but we had one thing in common football wise and that was ‘FC Nomads of Connah’s Quay’, he was proud to be President of his local football team and it was a position he always made time for even though he was a busy man and we are determined to ensure his legacy lives on within the football club as a whole.”

“I’m also determined that Carl’s legacy will go way beyond the football club, he deserves to be remembered for the difference he made to the people that mattered most and for the community which he loved and fought for.”

“I for one will ensure he will never be forgotten, I’m so proud to call him my friend, God Bless you ‘Sarge” – Cllr Bernie Attridge.

Funeral

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the funeral of Carl Sargeant at St Marks Church on Friday, his family have said the service will be a ‘celebration of his life.’

Mr Sargeant’s son Jack said;

“Everyone who knew dad will understand he wouldn’t want it any other way. He was never one for pomp. He was never one for ‘airs and graces’. That was never his style.

“So, we ask that there be no formal suits nor black worn on this day of celebration. We want people to wear something that makes them feel happy and to come and remember dad as he was – kind generous and the life and soul of the party.

All friends – from far and wide – are welcome to St. Mark’s Church to join us.”