Council begins series of public engagement events this week

The first in series of public engagement meetings held by Flintshire County Council will take place this week.
The meetings will share the council’s position outlining future spending plans and priorities in the wake of continued cuts to budgets.
The Leader of the Council, Councillor Aaron Shotton and the Chief Executive, Colin Everett, will for the fourth consecutive year, be out and about in the community meeting with organisations, businesses and local people, to discuss and debate the Council’s plans for the next five years and the continuing financial challenges it faces.
A recent national report identified Flintshire as the most improved Council over last 12 months despite the unprecedented financial pressures it was under.
Leader of the Council, Cllr Aaron Shotton recently called on the Chancellor of the Exchequer to reverse the UK Government’s austerity programme which would provide additional funding, particularly for social care and education.
“Everything the Council does is important to someone, whether its developing strategies to grow our local economy; keeping people on the move through the maintenance and improvement of our highway infrastructure and sustainable transport networks; providing safe and affordable places for people to live; keeping our communities clean and tidy; educating our children and young people; or caring for the elderly and the vulnerable.”
To find out more you can register to attend one of seven public engagement events being held at venues across the County.
Ysgol Gwynedd, Flint – Tuesday 24 October 2017
6.30pm – 8.30pm
For people in the Town and Community Council areas of:
Flint and Bagillt
To register for the Ysgol Gwynedd event please click here
Location: Prince of Wales Avenue, Flint, Flintshire, CH6 5NF
Ysgol Maes Y Felin, Holywell – Thursday 26 October 2017
6.30pm – 8.30pm
For people in the Town and Community Council areas of:
Brynford, Caerwys, Holywell, Halkyn, Llanasa, Mostyn, Trelawyd & Gwaenysgor, Whitford and Ysceifiog
To register for the Ysgol Maes y Felin event please click here
Location: Penymaes Road, Holywell, Flintshire, CH8 7EN
Ysgol Bryn Coch, Mold – Monday 6 November 2017
6.30pm – 8.30pm
For people in the Town and Community Council areas of:
Cilcain, Gwernaffield, Gwernymynydd, Leeswood, Llanfynydd, Mold, Nannerch, Nercwys, Northop, Treuddyn
To register for the Ysgol Bryn Coch event please click here
Location: Victoria Road, Mold, Flintshire, CH7 1EW
Mountain Lane School, Buckley – Wednesday 8 November 2017
6.30pm – 8.30pm
For people in the Town and Community Council areas of:
Argoed, Buckley and Penyffordd
To register for the Mountain Lane School event please click here
Location: Knowle Lane, Buckley, Flintshire, CH7 3JA
Sandycroft School – Monday 13 November 2017
6.30pm – 8.30pm
For people in the Town and Community Council areas of:
Hawarden, Queensferry and Sealand
To register for the Sandycroft School event please click here
Location: Leaches Lane, Mancot, Flintshire, CH5 2EH
Ysgol Cae’r Nant, Connah’s Quay – Tuesday 14 November 2017
6.30pm – 8.30pm
For people in the Town and Community Council areas of:
Connah’s Quay, Northop Hall and Shotton
To register for the Ysgol Cae’r Nant event please click here
Location: Mold Road, Connah’s Quay, Flintshire, CH5 4QL
Broughton Primary School – Tuesday 21 November 2017
6.30pm – 8.30pm
For people in the Town and Community Council areas of:
Broughton & Bretton, Higher Kinnerton, Hope, Saltney
To register for the Ysgol Cae’r Nant event please click here
Location: Broughton Hall Road, Broughton, Flintshire, CH4 0QQ