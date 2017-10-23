Council begins series of public engagement events this week

The first in series of public engagement meetings held by Flintshire County Council will take place this week.

The meetings will share the council’s position outlining future spending plans and priorities in the wake of continued cuts to budgets.

The Leader of the Council, Councillor Aaron Shotton and the Chief Executive, Colin Everett, will for the fourth consecutive year, be out and about in the community meeting with organisations, businesses and local people, to discuss and debate the Council’s plans for the next five years and the continuing financial challenges it faces.

A recent national report identified Flintshire as the most improved Council over last 12 months despite the unprecedented financial pressures it was under.

Leader of the Council, Cllr Aaron Shotton recently called on the Chancellor of the Exchequer to reverse the UK Government’s austerity programme which would provide additional funding, particularly for social care and education.

A council spokesperson said.

“Everything the Council does is important to someone, whether its developing strategies to grow our local economy; keeping people on the move through the maintenance and improvement of our highway infrastructure and sustainable transport networks; providing safe and affordable places for people to live; keeping our communities clean and tidy; educating our children and young people; or caring for the elderly and the vulnerable.”

To find out more you can register to attend one of seven public engagement events being held at venues across the County.