Posted: Fri 4th Dec 2020

Costa Coffee drive-through could open on Gateway to Wales hotel site if plans are given green light

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A Costa Coffee shop and ‘drive-through’ could open on the site of a former Garden City hotel which was destroyed by fire.

As revealed by Deeside.com in Thursday, plans have been submitted to build retail units on the site where the Gateway to Wales hotel used to stand.

The 40 bedroom hotel was destroyed when a huge blaze took hold in the roof and first floor in December 2017.

Remains of the Gateway to Wales Hotel following a devastating fire in 2017

The remains of the hotel laid untouched until the 1.13 acre site was bought by Greater Manchester based developer Valedown Ltd for around £730,000 in March.


The site was levelled and cleared earlier this year and a planning application for building works has been submitted this week to Flintshire Council.

More details about the plans have emerged on the council planning website today.

The plans show a 1,808 sq ft Costa Coffee shop and drive-through.

There are also plans for a 4000 sq ft retail store with space for external chiller units.

The size of the retail unit is typically favoured by convenience type store operators such as the Co-op.

Submitted details also show two 1,400 sq ft ‘food retail’ stores and parking for around 70 vehicles.

Documents submitted along with the planning application state, “the site was formerly a Hotel and is now identified for employment development.”

“The proposals are to expand the existing employment area with both A1 and A3 use, accessed from existing roundabout and B road.”

“Construction will adhere to latest current standards with an emphasis on Energy Efficiency and Carbon reduction through a highly detailed external fabric with good air tightness results to the unit.”

“The site layout consists of three buildings with associated parking facilities.”

“As per the design criteria the site has been designed for the car parking and main building entrances are accessed from the B4551 Welsh Road utilising the existing site entrance.”

Images show the Costa, if approved, would be branded in the familiar colors and signage if the go ahead is given to build the units.

Flintshire Council planning officers will now decide on whether to give the plans the go-ahead.

You can read the full proposals on the council website here.



