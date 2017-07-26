Controversial Flint Castle Ring Sculpture Plans ‘Paused’ By Ken Skates

The Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Infrastructure Ken Skates has issued a brief statement this afternoon ‘pausing’ the plans for the Flint Castle ring project, ahead of a ‘review’.

Plans were unveiled on Friday by Ken Skates AM for a 23 feet high, 98 feet wide rusted ring sculpture which, according to the Welsh Government symbolises a giant crown representing “the relationship between the medieval monarchies of Europe and the castles they built.”

Since then a large backlash has emerged with a 9,000+ signatory strong petition branding the project “extremely disrespectful to the people of Wales”

Ken Skates, Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Infrastructure said:

We have listened and recognise the strength of feeling around the proposed art installation at Flint Castle and feel it is only right that we now take a pause and review the plans for the sculpture. Working closely with local partners we will continue to work on proposals for developments at Flint, including reviewing new visitor facilities.

Plaid Cymru has welcomed news of the review AM Llyr Gruffydd said: