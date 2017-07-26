Controversial Flint Castle Ring Sculpture Plans ‘Paused’ By Ken Skates

The Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Infrastructure Ken Skates has issued a brief statement this afternoon ‘pausing’ the plans for the Flint Castle ring project, ahead of a ‘review’.
Plans were unveiled on Friday by Ken Skates AM for a 23 feet high, 98 feet wide rusted ring sculpture which, according to the Welsh Government symbolises a giant crown representing “the relationship between the medieval monarchies of Europe and the castles they built.”
Since then a large backlash has emerged with a 9,000+ signatory strong petition branding the project “extremely disrespectful to the people of Wales”
Ken Skates, Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Infrastructure said:
We have listened and recognise the strength of feeling around the proposed art installation at Flint Castle and feel it is only right that we now take a pause and review the plans for the sculpture.
Working closely with local partners we will continue to work on proposals for developments at Flint, including reviewing new visitor facilities.
Plaid Cymru has welcomed news of the review AM Llyr Gruffydd said:
This crass design for a sculpture to symbolise Wales’ oppression was inappropriate and insulting to the people of Wales. It showed a serious lack of judgement by the Welsh Government, which failed to consult with local people about this £400,000 sculpture.
The Labour government has rightly been shamed into rethinking its design, however it has failed to acknowledge how disrespectful this plan was. The Cabinet Secretary for the Economy should apologise for its bad judgement.
He should heed the words of Plaid Cymru MPs who wrote to him stating that “nations with a robust grasp of their history erect monuments to their people’s liberty, not conquest.”
I hope to see the Welsh Government announce a new design soon for an installation at Flint Castle that both recognises and respects our past. I am sure the people of Flint and the whole of Wales would be happy to support that.