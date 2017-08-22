Continued improvements to the A55 are ‘vital to the economy of North Wales’ says Ken Skates

Ken Skates AM has re-iterated his commitment to look at all potential options to improve travel along the A494 and A55

The Economy Secretary says further improvements should be made wherever possible “so we can maximise the performance of this vital road” which was built decades ago and “was never designed to cope with over 70,000 vehicles.”

A study commission by Mr Skates in April has set out explore what more could be done to improve journey times, reliability and resilience, it is due to be finalised in the Autumn.

That study is on top of the A494/A55 scheme which Deeside residents were consulted on between March and June.

The Welsh Government has already committed up to £200m for improvement works on the A55/A494 with two options currently being considered.

One option is a package of improvements on the existing A55/A494, the second a series of improvements over Flintshire Bridge along the A548 and a new link to the A55 at Northop.

Mr Skates is due to announce the Government’s preferred option during the summer.

Improvement work has already been completed to tunnels and road surfacing, to flood alleviation projects and maintenance.

Ken Skates AM said;

I’ve made ensuring the A55 performs to the best of its ability an absolute priority.

The A55/ A494 corridor which was built decades ago was never designed to cope with over 70,000 vehicles. In its current state, is far from the ideal modern gateway to supporting the people and economy of North Wales.

Recent years and months have seen the Welsh Government investing millions of pounds in bringing various aspects of the road up to modern standards.

From improvement work to tunnels and road surfacing, to flood alleviation projects and maintenance, I’ve made ensuring the A55 performs to the best of its ability an absolute priority.

New sections of road to complement the existing network will, of course, form part of future improvements, and we hope to see the planned £200m Deeside Corridor, for example, play a significant role in an improved infrastructure.

Alongside this I have been clear that further improvements can and should be made wherever possible so we can maximise the performance of this vital road.”

It’s for this reason that I commissioned a comprehensive resilience study in April to explore what more could be done to improve journey times, reliability and resilience.”

The Economy Secretary said once the resilience study is completed he will act quickly to put in place a comprehensive programme of work to help deliver a road that better serves the thousands of daily users.

“An improved A55 is absolutely vital to the wider economy of North Wales and is something we must continue to work to deliver as quickly as we can,” said Mr Skates