Continued growth for Connah’s Quay based insurance firm sees 20 new jobs created

An award-winning family run business with offices in Connah’s Quay and a workforce of over 130 professionals, is creating multiple new jobs in the area.

Established for over 25 years, Staveley Head has become one of the most respected providers of insurance products in the UK, and has ambitious plans for continued growth at a fast pace.

The company have partnered with Bodelwyddan based JVP Group to help attract enthusiastic people seeking an exciting career opportunity.

Managing Director of Staveley Head, Ashely Peters said:

“This is a really exciting time as we accelerate with our significant business expansion plans.

We will continue to substantially invest in developing a rewarding culture that is fun and supportive for our employees.

And it’s important we recruit the right people for the new roles we have created, and to do so quickly to meet our business needs, that is why we have chosen to work with JVP – the recruitment advertising experts.”

Working with top insurers across the UK, such as Aviva, Liverpool Victoria and Zurich, the ambitious business is the winner of numerous awards including the UK Broker Award 2016, and the Insurance Times TechAward in 2013 and 2014.

The company currently has a number of Sales Executive roles within the busy motor insurance sales team at their offices in Connah’s Quay.

