Connah’s Quay woman cycling 100 mile’s in honour of her mum following second breast cancer diagnosis

Published: Friday, Jul 27th, 2018
A woman from Connah’s Quay is cycling 100 miles on Sunday for her mum who has recently been diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time. She is raising funds for Breast Cancer Now.

Emma Boyle, 38 (pictured left) is planning to tackle 100 miles on a bike in Prudential Ride London, fundraising for Breast Cancer Now in honour of her mum who has been diagnosed with breast cancer twice.

Emma’s mum Carol was first faced with breast cancer 32 years ago, when Emma was just six years old. She underwent radiotherapy, and over the years has always covered up the scarring her treatment left on her chest.

In February of this year, Emma’s mum Carol, who is now in her 60s, went for a routine mammogram, and despite her not having any signs of symptoms of the disease, scans showed that she had early stage breast cancer in both breasts. She had a single mastectomy, and is now taking drugs to treat the cancer her other breast.

Around the same time her mum was diagnosed, Emma learned she had been unsuccessful in getting a Prudential Ride London ballot place, so decided to apply for a Breast Cancer Now charity place and raise vital funds for research.

Emma, who now lives in London, said:

“When my mum told me she had cancer again, I cried. She didn’t, she’s incredibly strong. Luckily, they found it really early and she’s now on a good treatment course.

In terms what we know about breast cancer, thanks to research, things have progressed so much since the first time mum was diagnosed. There’s also now so many things available, like prosthesis, counselling and therapy, which wasn’t as easily accessible 30 years ago.

Breast cancer touches so many people’s lives, I’ve got friends whose mums have also been affected, and sadly my best friend lost her mum last year.

Having such a good reason take part has really spurred on my training, and has definitely made me a more determined to raise as much money as possible.

It doesn’t matter how much people give, even small amounts go towards funding amazing research to one day irradiate this disease.”

Support Emma’s fundraising at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/theboyler

For more information about supporting Breast Cancer Now visit: breastcancernow.org/get-involved

