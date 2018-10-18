Connah’s Quay Town Council by-election date set

The date has been announced for a town council by-election in Connah’s Quay.
The Golftyn ward vacancy arose following the resignation at the end of August of Cllr David Mellor just sixteen months into a five year term.
The council has been moved to call an election after the mandatory ten letters were received from members of the community expressing a wish for one to take place.
The election will take place on Thursday 22 November.
Those wishing stand, for what could be a keenly fought seat, have until 4pm on Friday 26 October to return nomination papers to County Hall in Mold by
It’s the second Connah’s Quay Town Council by-election this year, in March Welsh Labour candidate Nathan Jones, an NHS Scientist, won an uncontested election to also represent the Golftyn ward.