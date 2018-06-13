independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Connah’s Quay Town Council – ’behind closed doors’ meeting tonight over allegations made about ‘Quay Cafe’

Published: Wednesday, Jun 13th, 2018
A special meeting is being held at Connah’s Quay Town Council this evening to discuss allegations made over the Quay Cafe – which the council runs.

The Finance and General Purposes Committee will meet behind closed doors, the public and press have been excluded from attending the meeting due to “contractual and legal advice, and the sensitive nature of the business being discussed.”

The published agenda item states: ‘To receive a report from the Clerk regarding the response to allegations made against Connah’s Quay Town Council in relation to ‘Quay Café’

Allegations, which have been passed to Deeside.com in a series of emails, centre around the council’s finances and its underpinning of the Quay Cafe – which the council has been operating since 2010.

The council has previously stated the cafe was set-up to operate as a community facility and not a business.

The council hasn’t commented on the allegations as yet, it’s expected a formal response will be given following tonights meeting.

Clerk of the council Steven Goodrum said: “The Town Council has received a query about Quay Café and will be considering the matter at a Special Meeting of the Finance and General Purposes Committee and won’t be in a position to comment until Councillors have had an opportunity to fully investigate the matter”

