Connah’s Quay Spring Clean week hailed a ‘massive success’

The first Connah’s Quay Spring Clean week was held from 1st – 8th March 2019 has been hailed a massive success with nearly 200 bags of rubbish collected.

Volunteers also collected another two tonnes of ‘large items’ from green spaces across the town.

Quay Clean is a new partnership between a range of organisations all interested in making Connah’s Quay cleaner and greener, these include Flintshire County Council, Connah’s Quay Town Council, the Groundwork North Wales Our Back Yard Project, Keep Wales Tidy, Friends of Wepre Park, Tata Steel, Dee Wildfowlers and a number of schools in the area.

During the week a range of community clean-up operations took place across a number of sites including Prince’s Park, Wepre Park, Broadoak and Llwyni nature reserves, the River Dee, the Coastal Path, Golftyn Park and The Rock.

Over 90 volunteers and school pupils supported staff from the organisations involved.

Richard Aram, Project Coordinator for the Our Back Yard project said:

“We would like to thank all the volunteers who gave their time to support the community clean ups .

This first Quay Clean week was a huge success with 8 litter picks organised, over 100 people volunteering and over 200 bags of rubbish and 2 tonnes of larger items of rubbish collected.

The areas looked fantastic afterwards and it highlighted the problem that rubbish causes in the local community. We hope the spring clean will now become an annual event.”

“Connah’s Quay Town Council would like to thank everyone who took part in this year’s ‘Quay Clean’ – it really is pleasing to see the local community pulling together to try and make a difference in the town.

It has been a great success bringing the community together, giving the town a spruce up and removing a massive amount of rubbish from our greenspaces.

We would especially like to thank all of our partners, without whom this would not have possible. We do hope that it becomes an annual event and that more people can join us next year.”