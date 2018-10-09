Connah’s Quay road safety schemes – public ‘drop in event’ this Thursday

A public information event will be held this Thursday in Connah’s Quay where residents will get the opportunity to ‘talk through the proposals’ on a number of road safety schemes earmarked for the area.

Flintshire County Council said it has been successful in obtaining funding from Welsh Government to address road safety concerns on Mold Road, Ffordd Llanarth and High Street in Connah’s Quay.

Officers of the council will be on hand at the ‘drop-in event’ to talk through the plans at the Town Council Offices on Fron Road, this Thursday, 11 October between 3-7pm.

Councillor Carolyn Thomas, Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside, said:

“The scheme will improve safety and accessibility for all road users whilst also benefiting the local community utilising the services and facilities in the Connah’s Quay area.”

The council submitted six funding bids under the Welsh Government’s ‘Safe Routes in the Community’ and ‘Road Safety Grant’ initiatives.

Other sites identified for improvement include Broughton near Broughton Hall Primary School, road safety schemes near Mountain Lane Primary School in Buckley and near Mold Alun Campus & Ysgol Maes Garmon.