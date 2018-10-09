News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Connah’s Quay road safety schemes – public ‘drop in event’ this Thursday

Published: Tuesday, Oct 9th, 2018
Share:

A public information event will be held this Thursday in Connah’s Quay where residents will get the opportunity to ‘talk through the proposals’ on a number of road safety schemes earmarked for the area.

Flintshire County Council said it has been successful in obtaining funding from Welsh Government to address road safety concerns on Mold Road, Ffordd Llanarth and High Street in Connah’s Quay.

Officers of the council will be on hand at the ‘drop-in event’ to talk through the plans at the Town Council Offices on Fron Road, this Thursday, 11 October between 3-7pm.

Councillor Carolyn Thomas, Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside, said:

“The scheme will improve safety and accessibility for all road users whilst also benefiting the local community utilising the services and facilities in the Connah’s Quay area.” 

The council submitted six funding bids under the Welsh Government’s ‘Safe Routes in the Community’ and ‘Road Safety Grant’ initiatives.

Other sites identified for improvement include Broughton near Broughton Hall Primary School, road safety schemes near Mountain Lane Primary School in Buckley and near Mold Alun Campus & Ysgol Maes Garmon.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

One of the first trains to carry the new Transport for Wales livery spotted in Chester

Budget cut of 1% unveiled for ‘low funded’ Flintshire Council as Welsh Government publishes settlement figure

Spanish train maker shortlists Flintshire for 1000 job manufacturing site

Forces into Construction event at Coleg Cambria on Wednesday

Chester Town Hall to be lit pink and blue for Baby Loss Awareness Week

Airbus names Guillaume Faury as chief executive

More details revealed on 160 home development at Maes Gwern in Mold

New Rockcliffe Household Waste Recycling Centre opens today as Flint and Connah’s Quay tips close for good

M53 southbound back open following earlier collision at junction five

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn