Connah’s Quay power cut repairs “taking longer than expected” due to extensive substation damage

Efforts to bring power back to a number of properties in Connah’s Quay are taking longer than expected, Scottish Power has said.

Some houses around Glynne Street and Mold Road have been without electricity since early evening.

Scottish Power says repairs are taking longer than expected because a local substation has suffered extensive damage.

Engineers expect power to be fully restored by 2am.





An update on the Scottish Power website states:

“There is a power cut in the CH5 postcode area of Connahs Quay, affecting properties in Glynne Street, Mold Road and surrounding area.

Repairs are taking longer than expected because of extensive damage to your local substation.

Our team are now working to get your power back on as quickly and as safely as possible in stages by 02:00AM. We will update this message if this information changes.

We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”