Connah’s Quay ‘pop up’ story shop proves a huge hit with locals

The recent pop up Story Shop held at Connah’s Quay Civic Hall proved a huge success with over 200 people visiting over the two days.

The Heritage Lottery Funded Project provided a snap shot of Connah’s Quay’s history, with displays focusing on the town’s industrial past and social events such as the Connahs’ Quay Festival.

The event also combined to host the launch of the new Digital Trail for Connah’s Quay.

Local schools and community members visited to enjoy the story shop and take part in the launch event.

Chair of Deeside & District Local History Society John Coppack said, “I was pleased to attend the pop-up exhibition, which was extremely well laid out and the time-line on the floor was both novel and encapsulating.

The Civic Hall is a large venue and the event filled the whole area. The ‘story works’ team were active in talking to the interested public that came, many of whom brought along their own pictures and memories.

The introduction of this type of event in the community should be encouraged so that the past is remembered. ”

Connahs Quay Town Council represntaive Lisa Fearn said,

“I was absolutely delighted with the number of attendees and the many positive comments received regarding ‘Bringing Back the Years’ Pop Up Story Shop that was on display for two days at CQ Civic Hall.

Not only does it demonstrate partnership working at its best, with so many different organisations coming together and creating an amazing display of memorabilia, the exhibition had a wonderful atmosphere and delivered an environment for people to reminisce.

It also gave us the opportunity to combine the launch of the ibeacons app which is another project which has engaged with several different groups to bring more benefits to Connahs Quay’s local community and visitors.

The request for more events like this has been very prominent so we do hope we can do this in the future.”

The Story Shop project was run by Connah’s Quay Town Council thanks to funding from the Heirtage Lottery Fund.