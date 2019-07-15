Connah’s Quay: Police appeal for info after cars and caravan targeted in arson attack on Sunday night

Officers from North Flintshire police are appealing for information following an arson attack in Connah’s Quay on Sunday night.

Police say a Ford Focus estate, a Ford Focus hatchback and a touring caravan were damaged in the arson attack on Dock Road just before midnight on Sunday.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet and breathing apparatus to extinguise the fire.

Sargeant Bethan Pritchard said; “Fortunatley no one was hurt. If you have information call 101 or https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support ref X099344”