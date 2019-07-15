News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Connah’s Quay: Police appeal for info after cars and caravan targeted in arson attack on Sunday night

Published: Monday, Jul 15th, 2019
Share:

Officers from North Flintshire police are appealing for information following an arson attack in Connah’s Quay on Sunday night.

Police say a Ford Focus estate, a Ford Focus hatchback and a touring caravan were damaged in the arson attack on Dock Road just before midnight on Sunday.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet and breathing apparatus to extinguise the fire.  

Sargeant Bethan Pritchard said; “Fortunatley no one was hurt. If you have information call 101 or https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support ref X099344”

*Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising on Deeside.com - Click here  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Gladstone’s Library set to expand visitor accommodation by converting listed school hall

Plans entered to turn Queensferry offices into multi-occupancy house

Four ferrets are on the lookout for their forever homes

North Wales hairdressers and beauticians trained to spot the signs of abuse

Police appeal for witnesses following fight between group of men in Chester city centre

Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journey

Complaints made to Ombudsman about Welsh NHS bodies hit a record high last year

Police appeal for witnesses following a serious collision on A5104 in Broughton

Air Ambulance attends collision in Broughton


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn