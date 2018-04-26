Connah’s Quay Nomads win UEFA and FAW Tier 1 licenses following appeal hearing today

Connah’s Quay Nomads have been awarded both UEFA and Football Association of Wales (FAW) Tier 1 licenses following a successful appeal hearing today in Cardiff.

The Nomads, Bangor City and Llanelli Town all failed to gain Tier 1 licenses at the first attempt on April 6.

The FAW Licensing Appeals Body considered appeals from all three clubs during today’s meeting, it granted both the Nomads and Llanelli Town the all important Tier 1 licence which will see them both secure their place in next seasons in Welsh Premier League.

Additionally, the Nomads were granted their UEFA license today which all but guarantees the club a spot in next season’s Europa League.

Bangor City had their appeal for both Tier 1 and UEFA licenses refused for “failure to meet the financial criteria requirements.” and have been demoted from the Welsh Premier League, they also won’t be eligible for European football next season.

In a statement on the Nomads website a spokesperson confirmed news of today’s decision:

“Connah’s Quay Nomads are pleased to announce that the club have been awarded both the FAW Tier 1 Club Licence and the UEFA Club Licence for the 2018/19 season by The Football Association of Wales.

The club didn’t recieve the licenses upon the initial submission in early April, however an appeal to the Licensing Manager has been successful.

The club look forward to continuing to complete in the JD Welsh Premier League next season, and hopefully competing in the UEFA Europa League also as we head into the final game tomorrow night against Cefn Druids with it all to play for, as well as the JD Welsh Cup Final next week against Aberystwyth Town.”

Clubs are assessed against the following criteria: Sporting, Infrastructure, Personnel, Legal and Financial.

“The independent bodies make their decisions on thorough assessment of all the Club Licensing documentation that is submitted by clubs throughout the Licensing cycle.” The FAW states.

With regards to Connah’s Quay Nomads, an FAW update states; “the independent Appeals Body were satisfied that the concerns raised by the First Instance Body had been addressed. As a result, the Nomads have now been awarded both the UEFA and Tier 1 Licenses.”

The statement goes onto to say: “Llanelli Town were also successful with their appeal for a Tier 1 Licence, having satisfied the Appeals Body in addressing the matters raised by the First Instance Body. Having won the Nathaniel Car Sales Welsh League Division One title, Llanelli Town are now promoted to the JD Welsh Premier League. “

The FAW said the The Appeals Body was not satisfied that Bangor City has rectified its original concerns.

“As a consequence, Bangor City will be demoted to Tier 2 of the Welsh football pyramid for the 2018/19 season. In addition, the club will not be permitted to participate in the JD Welsh Premier League Europa League Play-Offs.”

Bangor City FC issued a statement this afternoon, a spokesperson said: “At 4.10pm today we received the news that our Welsh Premier League licence and Europa league qualification appeal has been revoked for failure to meet the financial criteria requirements.