News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Connah’s Quay Nomads set to play at Hampden Park after drawing Queens Park in cup quarter final

Published: Tuesday, Oct 16th, 2018
Share:

Connah’s Quay Nomads have been drawn away at Scottish League Two side Queen’s Park FC in the Quarter final  the IRN BRU cup.

Nomads will take on the Glasgow based club at the home of Scottish football, Hampden Park, the 51,866-capacity national football stadium.

The stadium won’t be full to capacity when the two sides meet, Queen’s Park FC average attendance is around 500.

Queen’s Park, the only fully amateur club in the Scottish Professional Football League sealed their place in the quarter final after beating St Mirren 4-2.

The Scottish side are no strangers to playing Welsh Premier League sides, they knocked TNS out of the competition in round two beating them on penalties following a 2-2 draw in Oswestry.

Nomads booked their place in the quarter final after a battling performance against Coleraine FC at the Deeside Stadium on Saturday night which.

Two second half goals by George Horan and Andy Owens saw off a physical Coleraine team who ended the match with just nine men after two red cards.

IRN BRU cup quarter finals will take place on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 November, with TV fixtures to be announced soon

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Councillors in Flintshire set to discuss whether to support another Brexit referendum

Man airlifted to hospital following a serious collision in Saughill

Bin collections could move to once every three weeks in Flintshire as ‘dire’ budget consequences hit

Former North Wales children’s home resident jailed for abuse in the 1970s

Police appeal after sexual assault on a train between Chester and North Wales

Flintshire Councillor suggests using drone technology to fix county’s pothole-ridden roads

Woman arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife and class A drugs on a Flintshire high street

Airbus apprenticeship programme opens for new applicants

Shares in Deeside-based ConvaTec slump over 30% following a profit warning

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn