Connah’s Quay Nomads set to play at Hampden Park after drawing Queens Park in cup quarter final

Connah’s Quay Nomads have been drawn away at Scottish League Two side Queen’s Park FC in the Quarter final the IRN BRU cup.

Nomads will take on the Glasgow based club at the home of Scottish football, Hampden Park, the 51,866-capacity national football stadium.

The stadium won’t be full to capacity when the two sides meet, Queen’s Park FC average attendance is around 500.

Queen’s Park, the only fully amateur club in the Scottish Professional Football League sealed their place in the quarter final after beating St Mirren 4-2.

The Scottish side are no strangers to playing Welsh Premier League sides, they knocked TNS out of the competition in round two beating them on penalties following a 2-2 draw in Oswestry.

Nomads booked their place in the quarter final after a battling performance against Coleraine FC at the Deeside Stadium on Saturday night which.

Two second half goals by George Horan and Andy Owens saw off a physical Coleraine team who ended the match with just nine men after two red cards.

IRN BRU cup quarter finals will take place on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 November, with TV fixtures to be announced soon