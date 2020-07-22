Connah’s Quay Nomads Champions League home qualifier could be played at Cardiff Stadium

Connah’s Quay Nomads have confirmed they will play their home European qualifier match at Cardiff City Stadium.

If they are drawn at home, the club will use the Covid safe stadium for the one-legged tie which would be played behind closed doors.

The clubs first-ever UEFA Champions’ League fixture little under a month away and the draw for the First Qualifying Round of fixtures will take place on Sunday 9th August with the Second Round Draw taking place on Monday 10th August.

A Nomads spokesperson said: “Should we be drawn at home in either the UEFA Champion’s League or UEFA Europa League, we will be playing our home games at Cardiff City Stadium.





The stadium is already prepared for Covid-safe regulations with Cardiff City having recently resumed their chase for promotion into the English Premier League.

The game will be played behind closed doors and we will be aiming to broadcast the game on television or through an internet stream.”

The Nomads will enter the competition at the First Qualifying Round stage alongside some huge European names including Red Star Belgrade, Legia Warsaw and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

European football expert, Bert Kassies has indicated there is a strong likelihood that Nomads would be entered into a “Northern Europe” group of seeded vs unseeded teams.

It means they could face Celtic, Djurgardens IF of Sweden, Norway’s Molde FK, Dundalk of the Republic of Ireland or Suduva Marijampole from Lithuania.