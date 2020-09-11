Connah’s Quay Nomads boss Andy Morrison named JD Cymru Premier manager of season

Connah’s Quay Nomads boss Andy Morrison has been named JD Cymru Premier manager of the season.

The award follows a stunning season which saw the Nomads awarded the JD Cymru Premier title in a pandemic hit season.

Morrison joined The Nomads in November 2015 with the club sitting rock bottom of the then Welsh Premier League.

In his first six months in charge, Andy led the team to the Top Six for the first time ever and then went on to qualify for the UEFA Europa League.





Since then the team has gone from strength to strength under Morrison’s guidance culminating with them winning their first Welsh title.

Nomads also lifted the Nathaniel MG Cup last season as well as famously beating Scottish Premiership outfit Kilmarnock in the Europa League.

On his award, Andy said: “Some great managers have been awarded this, so I’m very proud.

I thought I’d have a fair chance of being in the running, I’ve been nominated for the past four years, it’s really special.

Morrisons said the award was a “reflection of what we did last year, which was a terrific season with many high points.”

“We went on a great run unbeaten until Christmas, only lost two games, won the League Cup and ultimately awarded the title, it was a fantastic season.

We’re chomping at the bit and ready to go again.” He said.

The former Manchester City captain signed a new deal in February committing him to the club until at least the end of the 2021/22 season.

Saturday evening will see the Nomads in JD Cymru Premier action for the first time as Champions as they welcome Bala Town to Deeside Stadium for a 5:45pm kick off.

The match marks the first game in the 2020/21 domestic campaign for both clubs after the 2019/20 season was drawn to an abrupt end following a 2-2 draw between the two sides back in early March.

Both sides have been in European action with The Nomads facing Sarajevo in the Champions’ League and Bala facing Valetta of Malta in the Europa League.

[Photo: NCM Media]