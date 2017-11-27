Morrison charged with bringing the game into disrepute

Connah’s Quay Nomads manager Andy Morrison has been handed a two-game touchline suspension by the FAW Disciplinary Panel.

Morrison was charged with bringing the game into disrepute for comments he made in a post-match interview.

The interview followed the conclusion of the JD Welsh Premier League clash between Carmarthen Town and Connah’s Quay Nomads on 14th October 2017.

The match which Connah’s Quay won 2-1 saw a controversial penalty awarded to their opponents by referee Bryn Markham-Jones despite no player appeals from Carmarthen.

The penalty was converted by Liam Thomas to make it 1-1 with 15 minutes to go, Nomads striker Melford Simpson came on for his debut with just 4 minutes to go, he scored the winner in the 88th minute.

Morrison’s suspension will begin from 6th December.