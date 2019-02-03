   
Connah’s Quay: “lucky no one was seriously hurt“ after van hits house in early hours of Sunday morning

Published: Sunday, Feb 3rd, 2019
A Connah’s Quay Councillor said it is “lucky that no one was seriously hurt” after a van hit a house in Connah’s Quay overnight.

Cllr Bernie Attridge said police were investigating the incident which happened in the early hours of Sunday morning when a white VW Caddy left the road and crashed into the house on Englefield Avenue.

One person who lives close by told Deeside.com they were woken up at around 1am by the crash which happend opposite the Red Hall pub.

The van “went up the curb smashed in to a dog poo bin, dragged it along the grass verge and smashed into the flats at Burton Court. Said the local resident.

It is understood the occupants of the van fled the scene of the crash though this hasn’t been confirmed by police.

Police were at the scene for several hours investigating the incident.

Flintshire Council checked the structure of the building before the van was towed away.

