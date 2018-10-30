Connah’s Quay HMO landlord fined nearly £2000 after ‘serious health and safety hazards’ found

The landlord of a Connah’s Quay house converted into a ‘house of multiple occupancy’ (HMO) has been fined nearly £2000 by magistrates after ‘serious health and safety hazards’ were found at the property.

Flintshire County Council’s Environmental Health Officers successfully prosecuted the private sector landlord for several offences under housing legislation designed to protect tenants in the private rented sector.

David Peter Evans pleaded guilty at Wrexham magistrates court to offences relating to 341 High Street, which had been poorly converted.

The property was subject to prohibition orders which prevented it from being occupied because of the serious health and safety hazards present including excess cold, electrical and fire hazards.

“Environmental Health Officers were subsequently alerted to the fact that the premises had been reoccupied.” A Flintshire County Council spokesperson said.

The landlord was found guilty of failure to comply with a Prohibition Order and failure to comply with two Emergency Prohibition Orders made under the Housing Act 2004 in relation to the HMO on High Street in Connah’s Quay.

He was fined £300 for each of the three offences totalling £900. He was also ordered to pay Flintshire County Council’s costs of £933 along with a victim surcharge of £30, for a total fine of £1,863.

In mitigation it was heard that Mr Evans had sold the property and was no longer a landlord.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Public Protection, Councillor Chris Bithell, said: