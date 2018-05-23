Connah’s Quay football blogger shortlisted for national award

A football website set up to give Welsh clubs greater exposure has been recognised at the prestigious Football Blogging Awards (FBAs) which was held in London last week.

Co-founded by Connah’s Quay Nomads’ supporters liaison officer Will Catterall (pictured left) – ‘Y Clwb Pel Droed‘ covers all levels of domestic football in Wales.

The site was nominated in Best International Blog category at the FBA’s which was held at Alexandra Palace and streamed live on Sky Sports.

Will set up Y Clwb Pel Droed in 2016 to provide better coverage of the national game, from the JD Welsh Premier League to county and youth levels.

The FBA’s are the most significant in the calendar for those within the football content creation industry, recognising and celebrating the best football websites, social influencers, YouTubers, bloggers and vloggers around the world

Although Will and co-founders Nick Davies and Jordan Alexander Jones didn’t pick up an award on the night, it was the first time a domestic Welsh football website had made the FBAs.

The Football Blogging Awards are the only awards designed for football blogs and websites that are voted for entirely by fans, amongst the winners this year were heavyweights F2 Freestylers, Copa 90 and Arsenal Fan TV.

Will told Deeside.com: “It was a brilliant opportunity to represent grassroots Welsh Football at a national awards.

The site was set up two years ago to give small clubs better exposure and cover some really good stories in Welsh Football that would otherwise go untold.

We didn’t win on the night but to be nominated by the public was an achievement in itself and we look forward to growing the site even more.”