Connah’s Quay Christmas Tree update……….

Picture: Pete Rigby

Following on from yesterday’s news that Connah’s Quay Christmas Tree had been vandalised again, a spokesperson for the town council has said this morning the “the culprits have been picked up on CCTV”

On a brighter note, it has also been confirmed the lights for the tree which were vandalised in the latest attack are back up and working thanks to Mold based electricals Mega Electrical.

From Tuesday:

Mindless vandals have once again ‘bravely’ attempted to destroy Connah’s Quay Christmas Tree, pictured above before the latest incident.

The lights on the tree have been damaged after somebody tried to rip then from the tree sometime on Monday.

It’s the second vandalism incident involving the festive decoration in the town, at the beginning of December the original metal framed ‘tree’ was completely destroyed.

Police have been informed of the latest incident and the Clerk of Connah’s Quay Town Council has requested for any CCTV footage.

Why! Just why can’t they leave things alone? I’m stunned at why anyone would want to steal the community lights, why not just buy your own and leave things that don’t belong to you alone! Lynne Chick

The town council opted for a more contemporary ‘wigwam’ style tree this year which divided local opinion, it was ‘targeted’ soon after the lights were switched on tree in a ‘senseless act of vandalism.’

Radio Deeside presenter Lynne Chick saw the aftermath of the vandalism via photograph posted on social media, she promptly launched an appeal for a replacement tree.

Daleside Garden Centre in Hawarden answered the call with a generous offer to donate a new tree to the town.

The new tree was installed on December 7 and Lynne was invited to switch the lights on.

A spokesperson for Connah’s Quay Town Council said;

“It is with anger and sadness that we have to report that our tree has again been the subject of vandalism!

Someone has tried to rip the lights from the tree and in doing so has damaged them!

We hope they can be repaired – an electrician will be inspecting them today.

Someone has tried to pinch the lights and damaged them electrics being looked at today.”