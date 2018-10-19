Connah’s Quay car fire -police say a man has been ‘seriously injured ‘

Police have said a man has been seriously injured in a car fire this morning.

In an update a spokesperson thanks the public for their help during the “distressing incident.”

“We would like to thank the public for their assistance following the distressing incident on the High Street in Connahs Quay this morning in which a man was seriously injured as a result of a car fire.”

Emergency services were called just before 8.30am to reports of a car fire on Wepre Drive.

A crew from Deeside fire station went to the scene close to Connah’s Quay swimming baths.

On arrival firefighters found a man with serious burns outside the car, he was treated by paramedics and taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Tim Jones said he heard the sirens and saw a fire engine, an ambulance went past him “heading to countess (hospital) lights and sirens blazing.”

Flintshire Councillor, Andy Dunbobbin was one of the first on the scene, he was on his way to Broughton when he spotted the smoke rising from the area he said it was a ‘truly horrific scene”

“I saw the smoke along the main road and immediately went to help.

The car was in flames and the poor driver was as well.

It was a truly horrific scene.

I’m still digesting what I’ve just witnessed.”

The man was engulfed in flames, me and others were shouting for him to lie down so the flames would extinguish.

It was horrible and felt so helpless.”

Many thanks to @NWPolice @NorthWalesFire and ambulance for the prompt response to the incident in C/Quay this morning. Also @FlintshireCC staff from nearby Connects building who also helped the driver. @ColinEverett2 @DeesideDotCom — Andy Dunbobbin (@acdunbobbin) October 19, 2018

The road into Wepre Drive by the library and car park remains closed this afternoon.

The pathway near to the job centre has also been closed off with police ‘crime scene’ tape.

Forensics officers were on the scene quickly they have been examining around the car and area close by.

Police have asked people to avoid the area, in an earlier update on social media a spokesperson said:

“We are currently dealing with an incident on the High Street in Connahs Quay. Emergency services are in attendance and we are asking for people to please avoid the area. We will update as and when we can. Thanks for your patience.”

Connah’s Quay Town Council have had to close the Civic Hall which has forced the postponement of a blood donor session, a spokesperson for the council said:

“Due to a serious police incident in the square outside the Civic Hall we have been advised that the Hall has to be closed. Unfortunately the blood donor sessions today have had to be cancelled as a result.”

The Flintshire Connects and Library building has been closed and won’t reopen, Flintshire County Council has said.