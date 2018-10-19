Connah’s Quay Car Fire – Man has life threatening injuries – Police launch appeal for information

Police have launched an appeal for information following an incident in Connah’s Quay this morning in which a man was seriously injured as a result of a car fire.

Emergency services were alerted at around 8.31am to a car on fire on the High Street.

A local man is currently being treated in hospital on Merseyside for life threatening injuries.

DI Eleri Thomas said;

“This was an extremely distressing incident which has impacted greatly on the local community and in particular on those who tried to help.

“I would like to thank those who tried to assist and I am appealing for anyone who may have information to contact us.

“I am also appealing for anyone who may have dash-cam or video footage not to publish it on line, but to contact the police on https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support quoting reference W149266.”

