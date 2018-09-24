Connah’s Quay and Flint tips to close this Sunday as council gets set to open new Oakenholt recycling centre

Flintshire County Council will close two Household Waste Recycling Centres on Sunday, October 30.

Connah’s Quay Recycling Centre on Dock Road and the Castle Industrial Estate site in Flint are both three day a week operations, they will be replaced by a new seven day a week recycling centre in Oakenholt,

The new Rockcliffe site which has been built on land next to Bryne Thomas Cranes between Oakenholt and Connah’s Quay is part of council plans to upgrade Recycling Centre’s in Flintshire.

Unlike the two it will replace the site is a split level design, meaning users wont need walk up steps and platforms to dump waste.

The new Rockcliffe site is due to open on Monday October 1

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside, Councillor Carolyn Thomas, said:

“The new development at Rockcliffe will complete an upgrade programme to our existing Household Waste Recycling Centres to bring them up to modern standards.

The new development will improve our recycling figures further with the added benefit of ease of use and access to our users.”

A section of the A548 is being closed for two nights this week to allow for resurfacing works and new traffic signals to be installed ahead of the new tip opening.

To enable the work to be carried out the A548 dual carriageway, between its junctions with Paper Mill Lane and Kelsterton Interchange will be closed on:

Monday 24th September – 20.00 to 05.00

Tuesday 25th September – 20.00 to 05.00

A spokesperson for Flintshire County Council said:

“The alternative route for vehicles affected by the closure will be signed accordingly by the use of prescribed signs. Access to individual properties and businesses will be maintained although delays may be encountered.

Pedestrian access through the closed section will be maintained throughout the period of the closure.

Flintshire County Council and our contractor Alun Griffiths Ltd apologise for any delay and disruption that may be caused as a consequence of the closures.”