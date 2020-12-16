Concerns grow in Flintshire schools that pupils and parents are flouting self isolation rules after positive Covid test

There are growing concerns within Flintshire schools that pupils and parents are flouting self isolation rules following positive COVID-19 tests or or while waiting for the results of one, according to the local authority.

All secondary schools in the county have reported positive cases amongst pupils.

More than 30 Flintshire primary schools have seen positive cases identified amongst pupils and staff.

Education minister Kirsty Williams announced that all secondary schools and colleges in Wales will move to online learning this week in a ‘national effort to reduce transmission of coronavirus.’





Flintshire council has said school staff have picked up on some “concerning trends and misconceptions” which go against the current health protection guidance.

They have seen a “lack of adherence” to self-isolation rules when confirmed as a positive case or awaiting test results.” The council has said.

Some of the main areas of concern picked up by school staff include:

“Adults with symptoms and whilst waiting for their test result to come through sending picking up their children from school.”

“Childcare being provided by adults who are contacts of positive cases and should be self-isolating.”

“Particularly for older pupils, not understanding how a bubble and the need to self-isolate works. For instance, carrying on with part time jobs, socialising with the bubble contacts.”

“Children mixing outside school time – sleepovers, birthday parties, play dates, park mixing, family parties. School bubbles only relates to the school – not outside.”

The council has also said it is aware of “unregistered childminders taking children back with their children from school, also grandparents, aunties and uncles.”

“Lift sharing (both school staff and parents taking other people’s children to school) – this has caught several schools out.”

A Flintshire council spokesperson said: “With concern also being raised by Welsh Government and the potential for more lockdowns in the future, we ask that everyone in Flintshire does their part to keep our County safe.”

“We urge all families to be vigilant and stay safe over the upcoming holidays.”

Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Education and Youth, Councillor Ian Roberts, said:

“The vast majority of families have complied with the requirements set out by Public Health Wales and the Welsh Government. However, with Christmas fast approaching it’s important to remind ourselves of why we still need to adhere to these rules.

“These are not “normal” times and coronavirus is active in all of our communities.”

“We all need to work together to keep Flintshire safe and avoid meeting people from outside our household, wear face coverings and follow the rules that are in place to keep us all safe.”

Earlier this week it was announced that rapid lateral flow testing will be used in schools across schools and colleges across Wales from next month.

Under this process, pupils and staff identified as close contacts would be asked to either self-isolate as normal or to take a lateral flow test at the start of the school day for the duration of the self-isolation period.

Those who test negative would continue attending school as normal, those who test positive would be required to self-isolate and book a confirmatory test.

Schools and colleges will be offered support, equipment and training. All staff working in special schools will be offered weekly testing.

Keep Wales safe: