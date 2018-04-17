The competition is hotting up now for the Countess Charity Challenge at The Countess of Chester Hospital on May 19th 2018.

The Countess Charity Challenge is a new event for The Countess Charity working with Radfield Home Care, Total Fitness and Events Station based at Carden Park the Challenge is set to be one to remember.

The Countess Charity Challenge is a Challenge Event consisting of five activities, a mixture of physical and mental challenges suitable for all abilities and fitness levels.

The Events Station will provide full support and instruction as you go along. Activities will include the Ice Bucket Segway Slalom, an inflatable assault course names ‘Toxic Drop’, the inflatable Total Wipe-out, Rollerball and stomp buckets.

Teams from Jolliffe & Co LLP, Waterbabies and Goodwin’s restaurant, along with staff, friends and family from The Countess of Chester Hospital will be taking part.

A spokesperson for the The Countess Charity said;

“You too can join in whether it’s a team of work colleagues or a group of friends and family.

Teams are to consist of 5 individuals, with team entry priced at £75 (£15 per person) with a sponsorship goal per team of £425.

Sponsorship can be raised online through the sharing of a ‘Just Giving or Virgin Giving page’ on social media.

We can provide hard copy sponsorship forms; teams could even approach employers or local companies to make a one off donation. The fundraising team at The Countess Charity is happy to support you and your team with fundraising.”

For more details on how to get involved contact Hanna Clarke, Corporate and Events Fundraising Manager at The Countess Charity on 01244 366 397 / hannaclarke@nhs.net

.