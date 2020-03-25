Community leaders voice opposition as company outlines plans for almost 100 new homes in village

Community leaders have voiced their opposition after a housing company outlined plans to build almost 100 new homes in a Flintshire village.

Elan Homes wants to develop an area of land west of Kinnerton Meadows in Higher Kinnerton.

It comes after the building firm was previously given permission to construct 56 houses nearby on appeal.

It has now launched a consultation on the latest proposals ahead of submitting a formal application to Flintshire Council.

In draft documents published as part of the process, representatives said the creation of 95 properties off Kinnerton Road would deliver a number of benefits.

However, Higher Kinnerton Community Council have expressed their opposition after a different developer set out its intention to put up 105 homes on Sandy Lane last year.

Members said the combined total would be “excessive” and should therefore be refused.

In a statement on the community council’s website, they said: “This is the second pre-application consultation the community has been subjected to in the past seven months.

“In 2019, Caulmert Development consulted on land on Sandy lane, Higher Kinnerton for the proposed development of 105 new homes.

“Alongside this consultation for 95 new homes, should both developers come forward with planning applications then this could represent an additional 200 homes within the settlement boundary of Higher Kinnerton which would be excessive in the extreme.

“It would also be a significant departure in proposed housing development set out in the deposit LDP (Local Development Plan).

“There is no case made on creating sustainable development and one or both prospective developments would add nothing to the long-term aspirations of Higher Kinnerton residents wishing to live in a semi-rural community.”

In a draft planning statement, the company said the development would provide a mixture of two to five-bedroom houses.

They claimed it would deliver “significant economic benefits” including investment and jobs while the properties are built.

They added it would also create a large new area of public open space in the village totalling 16,000 square metres.

It said: “This statement is submitted as part of a full planning application for residential development of 95 dwellings (including affordable housing), means of access, open space and all associated works on land at Kinnerton Lane, Higher Kinnerton.

“The aim of the design team at Elan Homes is to create a new residential development which provides modern housing that will improve the character of the area and add value to the local community.

“In summary, this carefully designed, sustainable and deliverable scheme should merit the support of Flintshire County Council and therefore be approved without delay.”

The consultation period runs until April 7, 2020, and comments can be made by visiting https://www.plplanning.co.uk/elanhk

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).