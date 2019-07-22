Community leaders voice concerns over plans for more than 100 new homes in Higher Kinnerton

Community leaders have voiced their concerns after plans to build more than 100 new homes in a Flintshire village were unveiled.

Stewart Milne Homes recently announced its intentions to develop two pieces of land either side Sandy Lane in Higher Kinnerton, which is close to the English border.

The company has promised that around a third of the 107 properties built would be affordable and would not cause any harm to the surrounding area.

However, members of Higher Kinnerton Community Council (HKCC) have outlined a series of objections, including regarding the lack of proposed transport links.

They also described the documents put forward by the developers as part of a pre-application consultation exercise as ‘inaccurate’.

In a statement posted on the community council’s website, they said: “In line with the observations of the planning authority, members of HKCC believe this to be a speculative application and on those grounds alone consider any planning application should be rejected as this would not be a sustainable development and would be in conflict with the planning authority’s emerging Local Development Plan (LDP).

“The supporting pre-application documentation is ill-informed and inaccurate regarding community provision, public transport provision and connectivity by cycle to local places of employment and leisure facilities.

“The proposed design of the two sites is defective and raises several issues including the lack of any connection from the proposed developments to the village centre for walkers or cyclists.

“The development would consequently and in any event have a negative impact on the environment in terms of the additional number of vehicles per household.

“HKCC consider the above to be material considerations which are relevant to any planning application and are grounds for refusal should an application be submitted.”

While the two sites are currently identified as greenfield land, planning consultants acting on the housing firm’s behalf said that the lack of five-year housing land supply in Flintshire would justify the plans.

Access to the site is proposed to be via Sandy Lane itself.

In response to the concerns raised by the community council, a spokeswoman for Stewart Milne Homes said the company would look to address the points raised.

She said: “Stewart Milne Homes has a reputation for building quality family homes within well-designed communities.

“We are carefully considering the design and lay-out of the homes, the streets and the surrounding areas.

“We are also proposing improvements to pedestrian access to local public transport for both new and existing residents and innovative use of sustainable urban drainage systems in dealing with the risk of flooding.

“However, we always work with existing communities when planning developments and seek genuine engagement during the consultation process.

“We look forward to listening to their issues, taking on board their views in shaping our application and addressing any concerns.”

The consultation is set to last until 5 August 2019, and responses can be made here.

The company is likely to enter formal proposals at a later date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

Picture: Planning Document