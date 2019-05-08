Colwyn Bay Promenade to host FIA World Rally Championship stage

Deeside may have lost out on hosting the World Rally Championship stage this autumn but a new stage in Colwyn Bay will bring the rally to within 30 minutes drive of Flintshire for those wanting to catch a glimpse of the event.



Although the full competitive route for this year’s Wales Rally GB which takes place between the 3rd and 6th og October will not be revealed until later in May, it was announced on Tuesday that the event will include a dramatic new speed test on Colwyn Bay’s popular Promenade.



This news extends event’s presence in County Conwy following confirmation that the Rally HQ and central Service Park are moving into the heart of Llandudno from Deeside.

October’s new Colwyn Bay speed test is scheduled for Saturday evening (5 October) to maximise its appeal and will be the headline of a packed programme of car-themed activities and entertainment.

Adding to the atmosphere further funding has been secured in principle from the Bay of Colwyn Town Council for simultaneous entertainment in both Colwyn Bay and Rhos-on-Sea town centres.





A special two mile course is planned for the Promenade including chicanes, donuts and a hairpin with competitors racing individually against-the-clock.



With a turbocharged 380+ horsepower engine under the bonnet, equipped with high-tech four-wheel-drive systems and driven by the world’s most versatile drivers, the latest generation of World Rally Cars will provide a memorable spectacle – a far cry from everyday life on the Promenade.



“The Saturday evening seafront spectacular will be different from anything Colwyn Bay has seen before; and a real contrast to the forests of rural Wales where most of the rally action takes place,” said Hugh Chambers, Chief Executive of Motorsport UK, organiser and promoter of Wales Rally GB.

“Part of what we are doing with this year’s rally is to bring the raw excitement of the sport to places where many more fans can enjoy this excitement.

Hopefully, a good number of those gripped by what they experience in Colwyn Bay will then venture out to the forests to view world championship rallying in the wilds of Wales.”



Cheryl Williams, Colwyn BID Manager, said the rally will bring thousands of visitors to the area and showcase the very best of the Bay. “We are delighted to be in partnership with the WRC and for the Bay of Colwyn to play its part in supporting one of the highlights of the North Wales calendar,” enthused Williams.



“Colwyn Bay, Rhos on Sea and Old Colwyn already hosts some of the top events in the region ­– including Access all Eirias, the Forties Festival, Rhos Pirate Weekend and Prom Xtra – so this is another opportunity to showcase what we have to offer.



“The speed test will be an exciting addition to what’s already a very popular rally, and the promenade itself is the perfect setting. There will also be a programme of entertainment and activities, so there’s something for everyone.

We encourage people to book their place as soon as possible so they don’t miss out on this incredible occasion.”



Adult tickets for the Colwyn Bay special stage are priced at just £15 in advance with free admission for those aged 15 and under.