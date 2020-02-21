Road has now been cleared following earlier collision on the A55 near Holywell

Update: Traffic Wales reports the road has been cleared.

Latest traffic report states: “Queueing traffic due to earlier accident, a lorry and a camper van involved on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound after J32 A5026 (Holywell). Lane one (of two) was closed, however delays remain. All lanes have been re-opened.”

Update: Carriageway now clear. https://t.co/Q6EXfibBLG — North & Mid Wales (@TrafficWalesN) February 21, 2020

Earlier report: There are reports on a lane closure on the westbound A55 near Holywell following a collision.

Its understood to involve a Heavy Good Vehicle and a Campervan.

Traffic maps indicate around one mile of queuing traffic back to junction 32A.

Traffic Wales has said one lane is blocked and Traffic Officers are en route.

Latest Traffic report for the area states: “One lane blocked and queueing traffic due to accident, a lorry and a camper van involved on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound after J32 A5026 (Holywell). Lane one (of two) blocked.”