Broken down JCB on A494 in Deeside causing long delays

Published: Friday, Jul 19th, 2019
Update: It appears the issue causing long delays on the Westbound A494 relates to a broken down JCB near the Ewloe turn off and not a collision as earlier reported. 

 

Previous Report: There are reports of long delays on the A494 Westbound through Deeside following a reported collision.

Latest traffic reports state: “A494 partially blocked and slow traffic due to accident – from A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off) to B5125. Affecting traffic heading towards Ewloe.”

Sensors show traffic is stationary along Aston Hill and back through to Sealand – there is congestion stretching as far as the English section of the A494 bypass.

The RAC has said today will be one of the busiest on the roads since 2014 as people getaway for the summer holidays, over 13m leisure journeys are planned this weekend.

More as and when 

 

