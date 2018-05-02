A5119 at Flint Mountain reopens following collision

Update: North Wales Police have confirmed the A5119 at Flint Mountain has reopened.

A5119 coming into Flint Mountain is now open again. Thank you for your patience — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) May 2, 2018

Original Story: Police are advising motorists to avoid the A5119 at Pentre Hill due to a road traffic collision.

Two vehicles are reported to be involved, one has overturned and the road has been closed near to the Coach and Horses pub to ‘aid emergency services’ the ambulance and fire service are in attendance.

The closure is affecting traffic leaving the A55 at junction 33 heading north towards Flint.

In an update on social media North Wales Police said:

“There has been an RTC on A5119 by the dip coming into Flint Mountain. Please avoid the area if possible as the road is currently closed.”

The latest traffic report states:

A5119 Northop Road closed, slow traffic due to accident, two vehicles involved at Pentre Hill (Flint Mountain). Accident is outside The Coach and Horses.

One vehicle has overturned and the road is closed to aid emergency services. Affecting traffic leaving the A55 at junction 33 heading north towards Flint.