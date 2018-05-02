independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

A5119 at Flint Mountain reopens following collision

Published: Wednesday, May 2nd, 2018
Share:

Update: North Wales Police have confirmed the A5119 at Flint Mountain has reopened.

Original Story: Police are advising motorists to avoid the A5119 at Pentre Hill due to a road traffic collision.

Two vehicles are reported to be involved, one has overturned and the road has been closed near to the Coach and Horses pub to ‘aid emergency services’ the ambulance and fire service are in attendance.

The closure is affecting traffic leaving the A55 at junction 33 heading north towards Flint.

In an update on social media North Wales Police said:

“There has been an RTC on A5119 by the dip coming into Flint Mountain. Please avoid the area if possible as the road is currently closed.”

The latest traffic report states:

A5119 Northop Road closed, slow traffic due to accident, two vehicles involved at Pentre Hill (Flint Mountain). Accident is outside The Coach and Horses.

One vehicle has overturned and the road is closed to aid emergency services. Affecting traffic leaving the A55 at junction 33 heading north towards Flint.

LATEST NEWS:

Police urge those attending Chester Races next week to arrive early.

Police have cordoned off a house in Blacon after ‘suspicious device’ found

Firefighters remain at the scene of the Sandycroft recycling plant blaze

Fire service update on Sandycroft fire.

Large fire in Sandycroft – residents told to keep windows and doors shut

Concerns raised over future of Asda and Sainsburys in Flint following merger deal

These are the roads in Flintshire which the council hope to repair this year

Potholes and crumbling road surfaces set to be tackled in Flintshire

Police release CCTV images of a man they want to speak to about an incident in Flintshire

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn