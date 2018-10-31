   
Chester Road in Buckley has reopened following the earlier collision

Published: Wednesday, Oct 31st, 2018
Update: Chester Road has reopened following the earlier closure due to a collision, traffic returned to normal.

Previous report: North Wales Police are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the A549 Chester Road in Buckley.

Police have said the road is closed from Brook Street to the junction of B5128, the collision is believed to happened close to junction with Church Road.

Officers have asked drivers to use an alternative route while they deal with the incident which is understood to have happened just before 6pm.

Unconfirmed reports on social media seem to suggest a pedestrian has been ‘knocked down.’

More as and when

