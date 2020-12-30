Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 30th Dec 2020

Lane closures on the A55 in Flintshire following several collisions due to snowy conditions

Update 9.30AM: Lanes are now open.

Update 9AM: “A55 main roadway closed and queueing traffic due to three accidents on A55 North Wales Expressway both ways at J31 A5151 (Caerwys). Diversion in operation – via – off the exit slip and back on again. Both directions have been closed due to a number of accidents both ways due to snowy conditions.”

Update 8 AM: Traffic Wales has said the A55 is now closed eastbound following a collision.

First Report: The A55 in Flintshire is partially blocked following a collision westbound between J32 A5026 (Holywell) and J31 A5151 (Caerwys).

Snow is affecting driving conditions on the A55 and police have asked drivers to find an alternative route.

North Wales POlice tweeted: “Please drive carefully today, snow and ice reported in various parts .

“Please slow down on the A55 and bear the conditions in mind. Collision at Halkyn J32A Westbound currently, road blocked and possible delays while carriageway is cleared. Please find alternative route.”

Latest traffic report states: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to accident on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound between J32 A5026 (Holywell) and J31 A5151 (Caerwys). There is also snow in the area..”

 



