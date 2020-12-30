Lane closures on the A55 in Flintshire following several collisions due to snowy conditions

Update 9.30AM: Lanes are now open.

**Update 9:20 Lane 1 has reopened in both directions on the #A55 at J31 Caerwys following an earlier collision. Road has been cleared, however please continue to drive carefully in the area.#TrafficWalesUpdates https://t.co/c4o7kRZIHQ pic.twitter.com/va0PSfoAvY

— Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) December 30, 2020

Update 9AM: “A55 main roadway closed and queueing traffic due to three accidents on A55 North Wales Expressway both ways at J31 A5151 (Caerwys). Diversion in operation – via – off the exit slip and back on again. Both directions have been closed due to a number of accidents both ways due to snowy conditions.”

A55 Westbound Halkyn J32A area currently closed for gritting and clearing reasons. Please find alternative route at this time. Thank you — North Wales Police #KeepWalesSafe (@NWPolice) December 30, 2020

Update 8 AM: Traffic Wales has said the A55 is now closed eastbound following a collision.

⛔️#A55 Eastbound at J31 Caerwys is now closed due to a collision. ⛔️ Off and on diversion in place. Approach with care.#TrafficWalesAlerts — Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) December 30, 2020

First Report: The A55 in Flintshire is partially blocked following a collision westbound between J32 A5026 (Holywell) and J31 A5151 (Caerwys).

Snow is affecting driving conditions on the A55 and police have asked drivers to find an alternative route.

North Wales POlice tweeted: “Please drive carefully today, snow and ice reported in various parts .

“Please slow down on the A55 and bear the conditions in mind. Collision at Halkyn J32A Westbound currently, road blocked and possible delays while carriageway is cleared. Please find alternative route.”

Latest traffic report states: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to accident on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound between J32 A5026 (Holywell) and J31 A5151 (Caerwys). There is also snow in the area..”