Collision on the A494 in Ewloe caused long delays on Sunday

Update:

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said a woman has been taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries”

A55 / A494 westbound at Deeside junction, accident between car & lorry just happened. 1st lane blocked. — Me! (@__fyi_) November 5, 2017

The collision happened around 1.20pm an emergency ambulance was on the on scene but appears to have left.

Traffic is backed up around three miles past the Flint turn off on the A55.

The latest travel report says:

“A494 Eastbound partially blocked, slow traffic due to accident between A550 Gladstone Way / B5129 Chester Road (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off) and A548 Sealand Road / B5441 Welsh Road (Drome Corner)”