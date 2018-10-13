Coleraine “might be favourites for this one but I back Andy Morrison’s men” says former Wales striker

Welsh Premier League leaders Connah’s Quay welcome Northern Irish outfit, Coleraine to the Deeside Stadium tonight in the third round of the Irn Bru Challenge Cup.

Despite the deluge of rain overnight and throughout the day Nomads say the pitch is in pristine condition and has passed a morning inspection.

It’s the first time the Nomads have hosted an Irn Bru Cup game, formerly known as the Scottish Challenge Cup, a knock-out cup competition run by the Scottish Professional Football League.

The Nomad who are sitting at the top of the Welsh Premier League progressed to the third round of the Irn Bru Cup with a hard-earned 1-0 victory at Scottish Championship outfit, Falkirk.

Tonight’s opponents, who will bring a large following with them, come into the game on the back of their first defeat of the season, a 4-1 loss at the hands of NIFL Premiership leaders Glenavon – a result which saw the Coleraine drop from third to fifth in the league table.

The Nomads go into the game in a rich vain of form and Manager Andy Morrison will be looking to keep a run of five wins on the bounce going, scoring an impressive 18 goals in the process and conceding just four.

Malcolm Allen the former Wales international striker will be in the commentary box for S4C tonight, he thinks Coleraine are favourites but is backing the Deeside team to win tonight.

Allen said: “Connah’s Quay are by far the best team I’ve seen this season and will go into the Irn Bru Cup game on Saturday full of expectation.

“Coleraine might be favourites for this one but I back Andy Morrison’s men to win and to send a message to the other teams that Connah’s Quay mean business this campaign.”

Ahead of the game, Morrison said “Everyone connected with the club is looking forward to tonight’s game with Coleraine.

Having watched hem at close quarters and looked through video footage, we know we are in for a massive challenge.

Before their defeat last weekend to league leaders Glenavon, they were unbeaten in 33 games which is a remarkable achievement at any level.

I’d like to say we are going to enjoy the occasion, but that’s not what I am about or my team – I’ve never enjoyed losing no matter how well we’ve played.

The match will be covered live on S4C from 7:30pm with the game kicking off at 7:35pm.