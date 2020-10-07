Coleg Cambria workshops win ‘Entrepreneurship Catalyst’ prize

A series of virtual education workshops led by Coleg Cambria have won the Entrepreneurship Catalyst award at the National Enterprise Educator Awards.

‘The Summer Start Up Week’ featured over five days where guests such as ‘The Apprentice’ winner Alana Spencer gave inspirational online presentations on how to launch a business.

Cambria collaborators Mike Corcoran, Sid Madge, Gareth Jones, Katherine Broadhurst and Limb Art founder Mark Williams also featured.

Rona Griffiths, Learner Experience and Enterprise Manager at Coleg Cambria, was thrilled at news of the award.





She said: “It was brilliant for Coleg Cambria and our partners in FE and HE to be able to do something engaging and positive at what was a very challenging time for students and staff.

“We had dozens of learners tuning in, who all got something from it – it’s the best event of this kind I’ve been a part of and thoroughly deserves this recognition.”

Enterprise Champion and lecturer Lynn Williams added: “Those who took part had access to fantastic speakers and were given some great advice on how best to take forward their business ideas.

“Given the uncertainty around the Coronavirus and what lies ahead it’s vital we all continue to work together and provide opportunities like this in the future.”

Lynn also celebrated coming first in Alana’s bake-off competition with her Alice in Wonderland-themed cake, which she was delighted with.

A spokesperson for the National Enterprise Educator Awards congratulated ‘Summer Start-Up Week’ coordinators for delivering exceptional entrepreneurship education during lockdown.

They said: “Campus closures provided a unique opportunity to bring Welsh Enterprise Champions together to devise, plan and deliver a week-long online boot-camp and start-up community for aspiring entrepreneurs.

“This was an innovative online collaboration between all Welsh FE and HE Institutions to address the need to support and enable pre-start and early stage businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.”

