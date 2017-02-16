Coleg Cambria will be welcoming visitors for their open events at all sites after half-term break

Coleg Cambria students and staff will welcome visitors to the College for their open events at all sites after half-term break.

March Open Events are a great opportunity for prospective students to visit Coleg Cambria, meet the knowledgeable tutors and amazing students, see the outstanding facilities and get information and advice about the wide range of courses available to help them finalise their direction after GCSE study.

Jayne Unalkat Head of Marketing, PR & Admissions added:

“Open events are an excellent opportunity for potential learners to visit Coleg Cambria and meet with our staff, current students and gather information to help them make the right decisions.”

If interested in Apprenticeships, there will also be an Apprenticeship Zone at Deeside, Yale and Bersham Road.

Students can pre-register their attendance on https://www.cambria.ac.uk/march-open-event/

Opening times for each site are as follows:

Deeside & Deeside Sixth on Wednesday 8th March 5.00pm – 7.00pm

Yale & Bersham Road on Thursday 9th March 5.00pm – 7.00pm

Llysfasi & Northop on Saturday 11th March 11.00am – 1.00pm