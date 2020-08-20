Coleg Cambria will be on hand to support pupils receiving GCSE today

Staff are available for anyone worried about their grades, and to showcase the wide range of courses and vocational qualifications available at the college’s sites in Wrexham, Deeside, Northop and Llysfasi.

They will also be free to discuss new applications, exams queries, opportunities for anyone who did not get the marks they had hoped for, and any other issues.

Principal Sue Price said they are looking forward to welcoming new students to the college.





“We have so many opportunities for people of all ages, from A Levels to a vast selection of technical, work-based learning programmes, apprenticeships and more,” she said.

“Most importantly, we are ready to speak to anyone who wants to discuss their future – whether they are planning to attend Coleg Cambria or looking at other options – as we have an amazing team of lecturers and support staff here who can help you on the road to your future career.”

Simon Woodward, Head of Yale Sixth Form Centre, said they aim to help prospective learners after what has been a “challenging time” for them.

“Year 11 pupils were unable to sit their exams because of the COVID-19 outbreak and there has been uncertainty about how they will be graded, but thankfully that issue has now been resolved,” he said.

“We look forward to speaking to the young people who plan to join us next month and are here for anyone who needs help and advice.”

Miriam Riddell, Head of Deeside Sixth Form Centre, echoed those words, and added: “We will be on-site but to maintain health and safety due to COVID-19 we are encouraging people to call and speak to our student services team and lecturers, who will be on hand throughout the day.

“There will also be the live chat facility and you can keep up to date with the latest news and information via our website and social media channels.”

And for those not planning to take the route from GCSEs to A Levels, there are many other options available at Cambria, according to Assistant Principal Technical Studies, Alex Thomas.

We are a leader in skills and training for apprenticeships, technical and work-based learning courses, which is reflected on our annual success in the WorldSkills competition,” he said.

“With our industry partnerships and reputation in many sectors there are opportunities for all here at Coleg Cambria, so please get in touch to find out more.”

For more information, visit the website www.cambria.ac.uk [1] or call 0300 30 30 007.