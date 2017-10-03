Coleg Cambria Students selected to represent ‘Team Wales’ in UK WorldSkills Finals

Students from Coleg Cambria have once again been selected to represent Team Wales in the WorldSkills UK national finals having successfully qualified in regional heats.

This will take place at The Skills Show in the NEC, Birmingham, from 16th-18th November where the College will compete to defend its reputation as a UK leader.

A total of 28 Cambria students have been selected as finalists at the UK Skills Show across a range of skills from engineering to beauty therapy.

The College has the highest number of participants of any college in Wales.

WorldSkills UK are national high quality skills competitions that are run annually throughout the UK.

These competitions aim to encourage young people and adults across the UK to excel in their vocational skill whilst raising esteem, participation and working standards in apprenticeships and vocational training.

From the UK WorldSkills finals, winners will then be selected for the team to represent the UK in the WorldSkills final in Kazan, Russia in 2019.

This year, Coleg Cambria have a record number who are age eligible to join the long squad for Kazan.

Coleg Cambria are no stranger to the WorldSkills finals. This October, two Coleg Cambria work-based students will represent the UK against the rest of the world in Abu Dhabi.

I am sooooo proud of these amazing young men who are off to Abu Dhabi torepresent @colegcambria @DeesideDotCom @SkillsCymru @worldskillsuk https://t.co/0MmZAgBCJB — David B Jones OBE (@DavidJCambria) September 29, 2017

Ethan Davies (Electroimpact) and Joe Massey (Airbus) will compete on the global stage in CNC Milling and Aeronautical Mechanical Engineering respectively.

Rona Griffiths, Deputy Director for for Learner Experience and Enterprise at Cambria said:

“There is no doubt that Coleg Cambria is fast becoming a national leader in skills competitions. These showcase the talent we have here at College and in our region, helping our most able vocational learners get credit for their high level of skills.

“Over the last five years we’ve been nurturing and supporting our students and staff in order to compete at the highest level in these prestigious competitions and showcase young talent in our region”.

David Jones OBE Chief Executive at Coleg Cambria added,

“We are delighted that Cambria has a record number of students representing ‘Team Wales’ at the UK WorldSkills finals in Birmingham next month.

It’s a wonderful opportunity for them to showcase their skills on the national stage alongside the UK’s most talented apprentices and learners.

“We’d also like to wish the very best to our worked-based students, Ethan and Joe who will be representing the UK in Abu Dhabi at the Worldskills final this month.”

Learners selected as UK finalists are:

Aero Engineering (Mech) Long squad: Will Hughes, Balázs Sparing and Thomas Roberts

Aeronautical Engineering (Mech): Davey Brookes (Airbus) and Jack Lloyd (Airbus)

Automotive Technologies: Josh Jones

Beauty Therapy (Body): Emily Watson

Beauty Therapy (Hands & Face): Karolina Witowska

Construction Metalwork: Ieuan Evans and Maciej Poruczek

Electrical Installation: Thomas Williamson

Hairdressing: Charlie Smith and Emma Martin

Mechanical Engineering CAD: Callum Wall

CNC Turning: Callum McLaughlin

Painting & Decorating: Lewys Rawlings

Nail Services: Sophie Quirk

Sheet Metalwork Technology: Jordan Hadrill and Tom Lavender

Manufacturing Team Challenge: Dylan Edwards (JCB Team), George Walker and Kendal Irvine, Lewis Nolan, Liam Rock and

Samuel Williams, Sinead Beck (2 Magellan Teams), Ewan Holley and Liam Hutchinson.