Coleg Cambria students awarded medals for contribution to sport and their community

Inspiring Coleg Cambria students have been awarded bronze medals at a prestigious prizegiving for their contribution to sport and their community.

Georgina Tullet, Darren Evans and Emily Martin were nominated at the BTEC (Business and Technology Education Council) Awards 2019.

Georgina was recognised in the Public Service Student of the Year category, while Darren and Emily took plaudits for Sport Student of the Year.

The trio, all learners at Deeside and Wrexham, were put forward by Deputy Director of Sport and Uniformed Public Services, Sally Jones.

“I am so proud of them all, not only are they exceptional students they’re an absolute credit to the college and we are all delighted to see their kindness and hard work rewarded in this way,” said Sally.

Georgina was inspired to pursue a career in either the Armed Forces or emergency services by a family member, a nurse, and plans to train as a paramedic or medic in the Army. Already a Corporal in the Army Cadet Force, she spends time volunteering and has also just received a bronze DofE Award as part of the Active Cambria programme.

“My course is helping towards my goals by giving me all the skills, knowledge and confidence to go on and achieve my ambition,” she said.

Darren studied Level 3 BTEC Sport at Cambria after leaving school and has a particular interest in the injury and psychology aspects of the qualification. His ambition is to work within a professional football environment as a sports scientist, and – despite an injury scare of his own – is now back playing for Altrincham FC under-18s.

Emily was also lauded for her positive attitude in the sporting arena, and while studying on the same course as Darren has excelled at netball as part of the Wales under-17s squad and Manchester Thunder under-19s. Emily has dyslexia but has worked hard to pass her GCSEs and achieved seven A*-C grades; she plans to go to university on completing her studies at the college.

Sally added: “They are more than worthy of bronze medals and are gold standard when it comes to attitude, endeavour and dedication.

“All three have very bright futures ahead of them and are terrific role models for youngsters in this region, proving you can do anything if you set your mind to it.”

A spokesperson for the Awards said they were “delighted” to award Georgina, Darren and Emily with bronze medals, adding: “Our judges have been overwhelmed by the high quality and extraordinary stories of the nominees.”

