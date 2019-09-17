News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Coleg Cambria selects 21 strong team for prestigious Worldskills UK LIVE finals in Birmingham.

Published: Tuesday, Sep 17th, 2019
Coleg Cambria is taking a 21-strong team to this year’s Worldskills UK LIVE finals.

The north east Wales college will have one of the largest squads at the competition, which takes place over three days at the Birmingham NEC in November.

Worldskills UK LIVE is the biggest skills, apprenticeships and careers event in the country, where students and work-based learners gather to showcase the ability and experience they have gained at the college and with top employers.

Announcing the line-up – including five returning competitors – chief executive David Jones said Cambria’s growing reputation will be further strengthened by the depth of this year’s squad. 

“I never fail to be amazed by the dedication and talent of our students, and nowhere is that more apparent than in the Worldskills competition,” said Mr Jones.

“You have all shown, by demonstrating excellence in a wide range of industries, that you are among the best in the country in your chosen fields.

“We are incredibly proud of your achievements and wish you every success in Birmingham.”

He added: “I would also like to say a big thank you to our staff and the employers for continuing to strive for quality and helping to deliver amazing results at this event over the last six years.”

Among the areas the students will contest are aeronautical engineering, beauty therapy, CNC milling, hairdressing, restaurant service, sheet metalwork technology, electrical installation, welding and the manufacturing team challenge.

Rona Griffiths, Deputy Director for Learner Experience and Enterprise, says all the participants have the capability to progress on to the Worldskills finals in Shanghai in 2021. 

“The students have done brilliantly to get to this stage because it means they are among the elite apprentices in the UK,” said Rona, who was herself named WorldSkillsUK Local Heroes Winner in 2017.

“This is a remarkable event because it gives the team an opportunity to demonstrate what they have learned at the college and with their employers.

“It’s a unique platform and could lead to a place at the global championship in Shanghai next year, so we wish them every success.”

