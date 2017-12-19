Coleg Cambria Rider Set for Texas Competition

Coleg Cambria Level 3 Horse Care learner Olivia Plumb has been selected to represent the UK in the AQHA Youth World Cup 2018 in Texas, USA.

A total of 7 youth riders will represent team AQHA UK, they will be provided horses by the host country and will have 5 days to get to know their horses and work out which to use in in a number of western and English disciplines.

These include horsemanship, reining, cutting, ranch riding, showmanship, hunter under saddle, hunt seat equitation and trail.

The youth team will have to prepare the horses for showing and the adults accompanying them (including the team manager and coach) are not allowed to ride or even lunge the horses.

The team have all undertaken fundraising for this challenge since February and are aiming to raise more funds to help with further team training and general costs.

Coleg Cambria Horse Care Lecturer, Natalie Cliffe said: “We are very pleased for Olivia and look forward to hearing about her journey over the next six months as she prepares for the competition.”