Coleg Cambria relaunched its training restaurant at Yale as Hafod.

Coleg Cambria has relaunched its training restaurant at Yale campus.

During the the relaunch, local employers and VIPs were invited to Hafod to learn more about the training restaurant and its staff and students, whilst sampling canapes from the autumn menu including lamb from Cambria Llysfasi site.

Formerly known as Rendezvous – Hafod is a Welsh word meaning ‘summer dwelling’ and refers to the seasonal cycle of moving livestock and people from a lowland winter pasture at the main residence ( hendre ) to a higher summer pasture ( hafod ) from roughly May through October.

Hafod was also the name of a local colliery that was situated in Ruabon and is a name that’s strongly linked to the local history of the area.

Coleg Cambria Deputy Director, Hospitality & Catering, Andy Woods said:

“Hospitality and Catering is a growth sector and the opening of our new restaurant Hafod offered the College the chance to showcase its facilities and standard of practice. This was a wonderful opportunity to develop links between education and industry leading professionals. These relationships will help to safeguard our future workforce and ensure that the students are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed.

“The College has got two newly renovated restaurants, Y Celstryn in Deeside and Hafod in Wrexham. They are both open to the public and offer students the opportunity to work alongside our fantastic chefs and waiting on team, whilst providing the highest standard of food and service.”

The event was an opportunity to work with partners and showcase what the college has to offer within the industry in North East Wales.

Hafod and Y Celstryn restaurants are open to the public on set days during term time, please visit www.cambria.ac.uk for details.