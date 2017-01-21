Coleg Cambria Nomads scholar makes Welsh Premier League history

Coleg Cambria and Nomads scholar, Conor Harwood made Welsh Premier League History on Boxing Day 2016 when he became the first Millennium-born player to play in the Welsh Premier League.

Conor, 16 from Ellesmere Port who is studying Maths, Physics and IT at Coleg Cambria’s Deeside Sixth Centre is also a striker for gap Connah’s Quay’s, joining the Nomads’ academy 3 years ago at U15s level.

He was one of two Millennium-born players who made their League debuts on the same day with Conor making his debut approximately 80 minutes before the other player to make it into the League’s record books.

Conor who was born on 2nd February 2000 was an 88th minute substitute against Airbus in the Nomads 3-0 win said:

“I’m very proud of this achievement and happy with the progress that I have made within football.”

Head of Deeside Sixth Form Centre, Alex Thomas added:

“Conor is one of our academic and sporting successes who has a bright future ahead of him and we would like to congratulate him on becoming the first Millennium-born player to play in the Welsh Premier League.”