Coleg Cambria Named Latest CISRS Regional Centre in Wrexham

Cambria is delighted to receive full recognition from Construction Industry Scaffolders Record Scheme (CISRS) to become a Regional Scaffolding Centre in conjunction with Construction Wales Innovation Centre (CWIC).

As part of a wider strategy to meet the training demands within the construction industry, Coleg Cambria have established new scaffolding training at the Bersham Road site in Wrexham. Training at the Centre will be delivered in partnership with Simian Risk Ltd and supported through the Construction Wales Innovation Centre (CWIC).

The Centre has been set up to deliver a range of scaffolding courses including ‘Safe Management of Scaffolding Operations’ and ‘CISRS Basic Scaffolding Inspection’. These courses are all accredited and certified, and to further support this courses are free to anyone working within construction in Wales through CWIC, which is another initiative Coleg Cambria are leading on in North Wales.

Coleg Cambria Deputy Director for Construction, Karl Jackson said:

“We are delighted to be recognised as a CISRS Regional Centre, and look forward to working in partnership with Simian Risk Ltd to upskill workers by delivering a range of courses in the excellent facilities we have here at Bersham Road.”

For more information about the courses on offer please visit the CWIC website http://www.uwtsd.ac.uk/cwic