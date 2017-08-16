Coleg Cambria to host results and advice days next week across all sites

Coleg Cambria are once again hosting Results and Advice Days across all sites to coincide with school pupils receiving their GCSE results this month.

The events will be held across all Cambria sites; Deeside, Yale, Bersham Road, Northop and Llysfasi on Thursday 24th August 10am – 6pm and Friday 25th August 10am – 3pm.

Staff will be on hand to provide advice and guidance to those picking up results including those who didn’t get the grades they were hoping for or any students who wish to swap courses.

Results and Advice Days also bring the opportunity for students who haven’t yet applied to enrol on courses starting this September.

Those students who get the results they need for the course they’ve enrolled on are encouraged to confirm their place online at www.cambria.ac.uk